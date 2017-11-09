Ed Westwick Accused Of Rape By 2nd Actress: He ‘Pushed Me’ Down, Aurelie Wynn Alleges

A second woman has come forward to allege that Ed Westwick raped her in 2014, just hours after he took Twitter to deny Kristina Cohen’s very similar sexual assault claims.

Actress Aurelie Wynn (formerly known as Aurelie Marie Cao) took to Facebook to share her story of allegedly being raped by Ed Westwick. Her shocking claims came less than 24 hours after Kristina Cohen made her own allegations of sexual assault against the Gossip Girl star. Aurelie says she was invited to Ed’s rental home in July 2014 via a friend who was dating his roommate. “I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight,” she claims. “I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny.” By the time Ed fell asleep, Aurelie claims the friend she was invited by had “left or got kicked out,” so she was left to navigate the giant estate on her own.

Aurelie’s story gets even more shocking from there, as she alleges that she informed Mark Salling, who she claims she was “seeing” at the time, about what allegedly happened…and he refused to do anything about it. “He pretended not to know [Ed], then blamed me for it and broke it off with me,” Aurelie alleges. “My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be “that girl” and that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame.”

She concluded by praising Kristina for coming forward and inspiring her to do the same. “Without you, I would not have had the strength to speak up publicly about my ordeal,” she admitted. After Kristina came forward with her allegations, Ed took to Twitter to adamantly deny her claims, writing, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Ed’s rep about these new developments. It was confirmed on Nov. 8 that the LAPD had opened an investigation into the allegations made by Kristina.

