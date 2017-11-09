Ed Sheeran & Zoey Deutch Share The Sweetest Love Story In His Romantic ‘Perfect’ Video

We’re not crying, YOU’RE crying! Ed Sheeran has fans swooning with his new music video for ‘Perfect,’ which co-stars Zoey Deutch. Watch the pair’s romance unfold in the 4:30 clip here!

The lyrics to Ed Sheeran’s new single, “Perfect,” are absolutely breathtaking, and the video captures the feel of the track perfectly. In the vid, Ed stars alongside Zoey Deutch, and they take a ski trip with friends. The beginning scenes show the group all hanging out together, hitting the slopes and the club, but it’s clear that Ed and Zoey only have eyes for each other amidst the crowd. Eventually, the couple leaves the bar alone for a romantic stroll home, where they cozy up in a log cabin and Ed serenades her with the song. It ends with the two goofing off in the snow outside, dancing in the moonlight and leaning in for a sweet kiss.

Ed actually only announced the video one day before it was released on Nov. 8, and fans went crazy on Twitter when they saw the sweet story unfold. “It’s a big one,” he teased, ahead of the release. Zoey also excitedly posted on Instagram about the video before it dropped, sharing a photo from the set. Ed is no secret to having big-name actresses in his videos, as Saoirse Ronan was his leading lady in his last clip for “Galway Girl.” “Perfect” is the fourth single off Ed’s 2017 album “Divide,” and it’s shaping up to be just as successful as the previous three!

It was recently announced that Ed will embark on his first-ever North American stadium tour next summer and fall. He’s also featured on an upcoming song from Taylor Swift’s new album, “Reputation,” which is due out on Nov. 10.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ed’s video for “Perfect”?!