Celine Dion Performed An EDM Version Of ‘My Heart Will Go On’ & It’s Required ‘Titanic’ Fan Viewing

Introducing the next big name in EDM…Celine Dion! With help from famed DJ Steve Aoki, the iconic singer gave her hit ‘My Heart Will Go On’ the dance remix it always deserved, turning it into the next big club hit!

Does this mean Celine Dion’s headlining the 108 Electric Daisy Carnival? The 49-year-old singer threw her hat into the EDM ring on Nov. 7, joining DJ (and cake enthusiast) Steve Aoki, 39, at the Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas for a surprise performance, per Glamour. While dressed in an outfit that glittered brighter than the Vegas strip, Celine began to sing the massive hit from Titanic, “My Heart Will Go On.” Yet, midway through, Steve dropped the beat and Celine began jumping. From there, Celine got down, grooving with Steve on the DJ booth. Damn, Celina. Get some!

This wasn’t just a chance for Celine to hang out with Steve or make a few new fans. The event was a benefit, meant to raise money for the victims of the deadly Las Vegas shooting. At the end of the night, the concert reportedly raised for than $1 million for the Las Vegas Victims Fund. Considering how devastated Celine felt following the massacre, it’s not totally surprising that she would show up to make this fundraiser extra special.

Now, there have been plenty of dance remixes of this massive hit in the past. Plus, this nightclub performance wasn’t the first time Steve played around with Celine’s hit. “I was preparing my set for…Tomorrowland. I used a sample of the sound, and I made this new drop that’s hard…I played it out and it went viral,” Steve said in 2015. “…I play it at every show. The whole place, every place wherever I play, it doesn’t matter what country, just erupts. Everyone’s singing around. Everyone’s enjoying the moment.” Steve recounted that when he finally met Celine, she actually suggested ways for him to remix the song!

Perhaps they can work together on a legit, authentic dance album? Celine’s down for anything. “In terms of music, I can try anything I want, even something that doesn’t work at all, because I’m not putting my career in jeopardy,” she told W Magazine.

“Ten or 15 years ago, I had to prove to myself that I could do it,” she added. “I needed to prove to the industry and the people around me that I could do it, so I didn’t take too many chances. Today is different. I feel like I can be edgier, because if it’s too much, we can always do another [album].” So, can fans expect to see Steve and DJ’s set at next year’s Electric Zoo? Fingers crossed.

