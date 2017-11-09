Caitlyn Jenner Confesses She Hasn’t Spoken To Khloe Kardashian In 2 Years

Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship with her family is still strained after publishing her tell-all memoir, but things are particularly bad with stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian. Will they ever speak again after two years of silence?

In a candid interview with Piers Morgan, Caitlyn Jenner, 68, confessed that she barely speaks to the Kardashians anymore. It all stems from how she dragged their mother (and her ex-wife), Kris Jenner, 62, in her bombshell memoir, The Secrets of My Life. Caitlyn didn’t expect the tea she spilled in her tell-all to affect her relationship with her four stepchildren so much! One thing that especially hurts? The fact that Khloe Kardashian, 33, the child she used to be closest to, hasn’t spoken to her in two years.

“I don’t talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids,” Caitlyn told Piers. “It’s difficult to talk about it, terribly, terribly sad. I’ve lost all relationship with them. Yes, I don’t talk to any of them anymore. Actually, it was Kendall’s birthday party a couple of days ago and I went to the party and I hadn’t talked to any of the kids on that side. [I haven’t talked to] Kris [in] probably a year, Kim [Kardashian] probably nine months, Khloe two years — but she wasn’t there — and Kourtney [Kardashian] I haven’t talked to her either.”

Aww! It was bound to be awkward, but Caitlyn sucked it up to celebrate daughter Kendall Jenner‘s 22nd birthday in LA with the rest of the family. It was important to Kendall that she be there. “The only [kids] I am really concerned about are Kendall and Kylie [Jenner],” whom she still talks to, she told Piers. “Yes, it was a little uncomfortable but I called Kendall the next day and said, ‘do you know what? It was a good ice breaker for me.'” While her relationship with Kim is definitely chilly right now (Kim was totally pissed that she had to learn about Cait’s gender reassignment surgery from the book), they’re at least still polite to each other. “She said hi [at the party]; that was about it. But it’s a start. We are a family and I am sure we will get together and solve our differences.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Caitlyn and Khloe haven’t talked in such a long time? Let us know!