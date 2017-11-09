BTS Set To Make U.S. Daytime TV Debut With ‘Ellen’ Performance & Fans Are Freaking Out

Army, prepare to freak! BTS is finally making their daytime TV debut in the United States on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’, and it’s going to be an epic show. We have the exciting details, here.

Just a day after it was announced that BTS ((Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook) would be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the K-pop sensations have been confirmed for another surely incredible appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show after months of rumors. Have you heard any better news than this? BTS’s first stateside appearance on American daytime TV will come on November 21 — just two days after they rock the house on November 19 at the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, CA. A rep for BTS has confirmed that they will be performing one of their awesome hits on Ellen, too! Unfortunately, though the performance will be filmed in front of the live studio audience on the 21st, it won’t air until November 27. That’s not too long to wait! Learn how to get tickets to Ellen HERE.

Seriously, what a month for BTS! It’s going to be one hell of a November! They’re making their awards show debut, late night TV debut, and daytime TV debut in one week. That’s incredibly impressive. The Kimmel performance, in Los Angeles, is particularly exciting. It’s a free, outdoor mini-concert! Bands and artists typically perform more than one song at Kimmel’s shows, so you’re definitely going to want to check this out.Click here to request up to two tickets for the show! BTS fans are absolutely freaking out about the Ellen appearance, and took to Twitter to share their joy. They’re also hoping for a special surprise for the boys. They’re notorious Beliebers, and Ellen does have a reputation for making dreams come true. What about an appearance from Justin Bieber? Oh my god!

Them tweeting the 'big news' that BTS was going to go on Ellen pic.twitter.com/hS6b7MNezW — Dayana (@producerknj) November 9, 2017

BTS:

– First korean group to win a BBMA

– First korean group to perform at the AMAs

– First korean group to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live

– First korean group to be invited to The Ellen Show pic.twitter.com/J1sHCZQ02m — Nikoll✨#BTSxAMAs (@jiminxbruno_) November 9, 2017

BTS IS APPEARING ON THE ELLEN SHOW IT IS FINALLY CONFIRMED OH MY GOSHJHAJSJSA pic.twitter.com/sAUakjDpon — jessa (@jiminthrusts) November 9, 2017

The ellen show have 75M followers on twitter & 21M subscribers on youtube. So IMAGINE and accept the fact that right now @BTS_twt is already being recognized all over the globe. Imagine what's gonna happen whem they go to Ellen Show. EVERYONE will be knowing who BTS is#BTSxEllen — ~~Reesha~~ (@BANGTAN_4_LIFE) November 9, 2017

Bighit: *CONFIRMS BTS WILL BE ON THE ELLEN SHOW* ARMYS: pic.twitter.com/llOUNxaYvS — .🐰 (@JkJ_twt) November 9, 2017

LISTEN. Ellen might talk about #LoveMyself campaign and that'll be such a huge exposure to their project. omg, this is everything bts would wish for! — Ivan (@taexty) November 9, 2017

So BTS Will appear on the Ellen Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live

and a performer at the AMAs.#BTSxELLEN pic.twitter.com/QPQz5ZCAYa — ` (@Armys_Crew) November 9, 2017

*BTS ON THE ELLEN SHOW* BTS:hi ellen ellen:you guys are the cutest thing,i love you so much i would die for you and keep you safe and feed you and give you lots of hugs and tuck you guys in the bed and make u breakfast and i'd make sure your happy always,i will protect u :"> — juls (@taehyungjd_) November 9, 2017

[imagine bts on ellen] ellen: woah woah woah, this isnt the end yet. but today, each and everyone of you are going to go home with one free "LOVE YOURSELF – Her" album and jin's one big blow kiss#BTSxELLEN pic.twitter.com/o7pmW6ROV7 — expensive girl (@moniesbaby) November 9, 2017

it is confirmed that bts is going to the ellen show and i am not ready on how bts and ellen are going to bombard us with extraness, content and laughter #BTSxELLEN — aricel (@hollerbangtan) November 9, 2017

when you realize that BTS will be on the Ellen Show, Jimmy Kimmel and performing at the AMAs #BTSxELLEN pic.twitter.com/SPlwoPWngX — 이다♡ (@strawbxrryhobi) November 9, 2017

