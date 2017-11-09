Breaking News

BTS Set To Make U.S. Daytime TV Debut With ‘Ellen’ Performance & Fans Are Freaking Out

Army, prepare to freak! BTS is finally making their daytime TV debut in the United States on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’, and it’s going to be an epic show. We have the exciting details, here.

Just a day after it was announced that BTS ((Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook) would be performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the K-pop sensations have been confirmed for another surely incredible appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show after months of rumors. Have you heard any better news than this? BTS’s first stateside appearance on American daytime TV will come on November 21 — just two days after they rock the house on November 19 at the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, CA. A rep for BTS has confirmed that they will be performing one of their awesome hits on Ellen, too! Unfortunately, though the performance will be filmed in front of the live studio audience on the 21st, it won’t air until November 27. That’s not too long to wait! Learn how to get tickets to Ellen HERE.

Seriously, what a month for BTS! It’s going to be one hell of a November! They’re making their awards show debut, late night TV debut, and daytime TV debut in one week. That’s incredibly impressive. The Kimmel performance, in Los Angeles, is particularly exciting. It’s a free, outdoor mini-concert! Bands and artists typically perform more than one song at Kimmel’s shows, so you’re definitely going to want to check this out.Click here to request up to two tickets for the show! BTS fans are absolutely freaking out about the Ellen appearance, and took to Twitter to share their joy. They’re also hoping for a special surprise for the boys. They’re notorious Beliebers, and Ellen does have a reputation for making dreams come true. What about an appearance from Justin Bieber? Oh my god!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see BTS perform on Ellen? Let us know!