A Ranking Of Taylor Swift’s Album’s From Worst To Best As We Anxiously Await ‘Reputation’

Let’s be real, all five of Taylor’s already-released albums are AH-MAZING, but we all obviously have our favorites! Here’s the ranking I came up with!

5) ‘Speak Now’ I’m a fan of a lot of songs on Speak Now, especially tracks like “Back To December,” “Dear John,” and “Better Than Revenge.” There’s no songs I always find myself flat-out skipping, and I couldn’t even specifically pinpoint one thing that makes it the lowest in my rankings. However, at the same time, there’s no song that I always find myself getting super excited about, either. There are SO many other songs from other TS albums that I just find myself enjoying more than the ones from here. So, there’s nothing I don’t like about Speak Now, but there’s also nothing I love, and that’s why it lands at the lowest spot on the list.

4) ‘Taylor Swift’ It’s hard to believe Taylor was only 16 years old when she released this album, and in its time, it was an epic record. While it completely portrayed Taylor’s innocence as a teenager, it also showed off her incredible skills as a songwriter and lyricist. Of course, seeing what she’s done since then, it’s hard to rank this amongst some of her more recent albums, which is why it’s falling so low on the list. From emotional heartbreak ballads, like “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on my Guitar,” to intense revenge anthems, like “Picture to Burn” and “Should’ve Said No,” and even some positive tracks, like “Our Song,” this album did have it all, though, and solidified Taylor’s place in the music industry. My other personal favorites? “Mary’s Song,” “The Outside” and “Stay Beautiful.”

3) ‘Red’ This album has two of the most iconic Taylor Swift songs of all-time: “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “All Too Well.” However, it also has, in my opinion, a number of duds. Okay, I take that back — no Taylor Swift songs can be considered “duds,” but I find a lot of songs on “Red” very forgettable and not exciting. These include: “Treacherous,” “I Almost Do,” “The Last Time,” “Sad Beautiful Tragic,” and “The Lucky One.” That’s a LOT of songs from one Taylor Swift album for me to not care about. There are a LOT of solid songs, too, don’t get me wrong — like “Holy Ground,” “Stay Stay Stay” and “Starlight” — and, of course, the greatest bonus track of all-time, “Come Back, Be Here,” but it’s hard to rank this higher with so many “meh” moments.

2) ‘Fearless’ This was the first album Taylor released where she was already well-known, especially in the country music world. “Love Story” helped propel her onto Top 40 radio, too, so by the time the album came out in 2008, she had an established fan base — and the full record did NOT disappoint. Fearless is full of the types of songs Taylor does best: Tracks with gut-wrenching lyrics about heartbreak that just about anybody listening can relate to. When she put out Fearless, she had just ended her very first public relationship with Joe Jonas, and the decision to add “Forever and Always,” the song about their split, at the last minute was brilliant: It’s exactly what people wanted to hear about, and she gave it to them. Even though her sound has changed since Fearless, this album solidified the exact artist Taylor wanted to be — someone who tells their own truth through music — and that is something that hasn’t changed. Plus, she made history by becoming the youngest person to win Album of the Year with this record. She was 20.

1) ‘1989’ Taylor completely changed the game with this album. When she didn’t win the Album of the Year Grammy for Red because it wasn’t “cohesive” enough, she channeled the frustration into making her fifth record — and transformed from a pop/country sweetheart into a full-on pop star. “Blank Space” is without a doubt one of the most genius pop songs of all-time, and even songs that weren’t named official singles, like “All You Had To Do Was Stay,” “I Know Places” and “I Wish You Would,” are some of the most-beloved Taylor Swift tunes amongst fans. This time, Taylor did take home Album of the Year at the Grammys, and it couldn’t have been more deserved.

HollywoodLifers, which of Taylor’s albums is YOUR favorite?!