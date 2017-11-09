Ariel Winter isn’t afraid to show some skin! The ‘Modern Family’ star stepped out in an interesting look that featured undone overalls and a laced-up crop top. See the unusual style here!

By now, it’s not unusual to see Ariel Winter, 19, wearing outfits that show off her curves. The Modern Family star has made it incredibly clear that she’s proud of her body and she’s going to flaunt it, which, good for her! But her latest look is a little… questionable. While grabbing lunch on Nov. 8, the actress rocked a bondage-esque olive bra with white overalls and timberland boots. While stepping out in a bra isn’t totally unexpected for her, we’re concerned about her take on overalls. She left the destroyed denim piece completely unbuttoned so that the top half hung loosely around her waist. There’s no over at all! They’re just pants now! Ariel, what is the point of this?! Is this a new style we’re unaware of? We need answers. See the confusing style choice for yourself below!

This isn’t the only figure-baring look Ariel’s worn recently. She sported a teensy black bra with denim Daisy Duke shorts to Kendall Jenner‘s 22nd birthday party on Oct. 31. While the event was clearly Halloween-themed with stars showing up in full costume, we weren’t sure if Ariel’s look was meant to be some sort of costume or just a normal look. Was she going as herself? Hey, Kim Kardashian‘s used herself as Halloween-inspo before, so it’s not that far of a stretch! To see more of Ariel’s sexiest looks, click here.

While Ariel’s never hesitated to sport a sexy look, haters on the Internet haven’t always been too kind about it. When she posted a video of herself working out at the gym on Oct. 11, a bunch of Internet trolls left her an array of nasty comments, accusing her of posting the videos for attention. If Ariel feels comfortable showing off her curves, then by all means, she has every right to! Keep doing you, Ariel! (Even if we still don’t understand how you style overalls.)

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ariel’s look? Would you rock unbuttoned overalls? Let us know below!