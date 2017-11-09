Alan Jackson didn’t disappoint during his unforgettable performance of his classic hit ‘Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow’ at the 2017 CMA Awards on Nov. 8. Find out all the details on his epic night here!

He’s still living that honky tonk dream! Alan Jackson, 59, has been in the country music industry for years and proved that he’s still got it when he gave an incredible performance of his 1990 song, “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” at the 2017 Country Music Association Awards on Nov.8. The superstar enthusiastically put on quite a show and brought on the nostalgia hard while belting out the well known lyrics. He put smiles on the faces of audience members and other country singers as they watched and sang along with the legend as he did what he does best. He also had the honor of closing the show by singing the song “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” with a little help from hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. With 20 albums under his belt, he was surely one of the favorites of the memorable night. See more pics of performances at the 2017 CMA Awards here!

Alan’s a pro when it comes to performing at the CMA Awards. He performed a duet with George Strait in a tribute to the heroes of country music at the 2016 CMA Awards and it was just as incredible as this year’s performance. He’s also been nominated and won several awards throughout the years, including the biggest honor of Entertainer of the Year. Whether he’s singing old time tunes or his more recent ones, he never fails to make his mark.

Since the nominees and performances were announced, there’s been much anticipation for country music’s biggest award show ever and it was definitely worth the wait. In addition to Alan, there were performances from other legendary swooners such as Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, and Tim McGraw. There were also some amazing performances from talented singers of the newer generation, including Niall Horan and Maren Morris.

