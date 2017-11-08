Ronan Farrow: Facts About Journalist Who Released Bombshell Harvey Weinstein Report

Ronan Farrow has solidified his place as one of the finest journalists in the world after publishing his piece about sexual harassment and abuse claims against Harvey Weinstein. Learn more about him here.

1. His Harvey Weinstein report took down one of the most powerful men in Hollywood

Ronan Farrow, 29, had a groundbreaking report in his lap that would change the face of Hollywood as we know it, but NBC News, where he works as an investigative reporter, wouldn’t let him run it. So he took his piece, which details claims by actresses like Asia Argento and Rose McGowan, that mega-producer Harvey Weinstein allegedly assaulted or harassed them, to The New Yorker. Since publishing the article, dozens of women, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, have come forward with their own Weinstein claims. The MYPD is now building a case against Weinstein for allegedly raping actress Paz de la Huerta twice in 2010, and he could face jail time.

Farrow’s report has inspired more women and men to come forward with accusations against other Hollywood heavyweights, now that they know they can safely voice their claims without repercussions. Kevin Spacey, director James Toback, and Dustin Hoffman are just a few of the famous men accused of harassment. Farrow released a second report stating that Weinstein allegedly had an “army of international spies” ensuring that nobody would talk about their sexual misconduct claims.

2. He worked for the Obama administration before getting into journalism

Farrow had a promising, impressive career in politics before switching to investigative reporting. At just 21 years old, he served as former President Barack Obama‘s Special Adviser for Humanitarian and NGO Affairs in the Office of the Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan. Under diplomat Richard Holbrooke, he was responsible for “overseeing the U.S. Government’s relationships with civil society and nongovernmental actors” in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Farrow became Secretary of State Hillary Clinton‘s Special Adviser for Global Youth Issues and Director of the State Department’s Office of Global Youth Issues in 2011. He was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University to study international relations, but ultimately decided he was better suited for journalism.

3. Molestation allegations against Woody Allen

Farrow backed up his older sister, Dylan Farrow‘s claims that their father, Woody Allen, allegedly molested her when she was a child. Dylan published an open letter about her allegations in the New York Times, saying that charges were never filed at the time because the prosecutor didn’t want to put her through a trial. Ronan later wrote about it for Hollywood Reporter. Ronan and Dylan disputed allegations by Allen that she was allegedly persuaded by their mother, Mia Farrow, to make up the molestation claims to get back at Allen for their split.

Ronan Farrow was already estranged from his father, whom he couldn’t forgive for marrying his half-sister (and Allen’s stepdaughter), Soon-Yi Previn. “He’s my father married to my sister,” Farrow said in a 2013 interview with Life. “That makes me his son and his brother-in-law. That is such a moral transgression.”

4. He’s an investigative correspondent with MSNBC and NBC News

Farrow had his own show on MSNBC from 2013 to 2014, called Ronan Farrow Daily. Since then, he’s worked for NBC News, reporting for programs like Morning Joe, the Today show, and NBC Nightly News. He has an investigative segment on Today called “Undercover with Ronan Farrow”. He’s also written for Hollywood Reporter, The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, and Los Angeles Times.

5. It’s rumored that his father is actually Frank Sinatra

There’s speculation that Farrow is allegedly the son of Mia Farrow’s ex-husband, Frank Sinatra. Mia actually joked about it in a 2013 Vanity Fair article, and the rumor spiraled from there. There’s no suggestion that any DNA test was done on Farrow to determine his paternity, and Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy Sinatra, called the allegations “nonsense.”

