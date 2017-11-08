Corey Haim: 5 Things On The Actor Charlie Sheen Is Accused Of Raping At 13

A friend of deceased actor Corey Haim is claiming he allegedly admitted to being sexually preyed upon by Charlie Sheen when they worked together in the ’80s. Here’s everything you need to know about Corey.

Absolutely shocking. Former actress Dominick Brascia has come forward to claim that her friend Corey Haim, who passed away in 2010 , was allegedly raped by Charlie Sheen, 52, when he was just 13. She told the National Enquirer that the alleged sexual assault happened while they were making the film Lucas together in ’80s. “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas,” Dominick said. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened, Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.” In light of these appalling accusations, here’s everything you need to know about Corey.

1) Corey is originally from Ontario, Canada. His parents divorced when he was 11 and he moved to Willowdale, Canada. Soon after arriving, his mother enrolled him in a series of drama and improv classes in an effort to help him overcome his shyness. He landed his first acting gig on the Canadian children’s educational series The Edison Twins. From then on, his star began to rise.

2) His first feature film debut was in Firstborn. It was a thriller starring Robert Downey Jr., 52, and Sarah Jessica Parker, 52. During filming, he often stayed over with Robert and Sarah, who were dating at the time.

3) In 1986, Corey starred in the coming-of-age film Lucas. This role was a breakthrough for the young actor, leading to several more roles in the coming years. It’s also when Dominick alleges he admitted to being preyed upon by Charlie.

4) Corey starred in the 1987 film The Lost Boys. The film became a classic of the era and turned the young actor into a household name. While filming, he became a close friend of fellow teen idol Corey Feldman, now 46, who has also claimed to have been sexually abused as a minor. Take a peek at more photos of Corey right here.

5) He died of an accidental drug overdose on March 10, 2010. His success in the ’80s was never rivaled in the following decades. During the months leading up to his death, he was living with his mother in an apartment complex in LA. He had also struggled with a longstanding substance abuse problem.

On today's show, for the first time ever, @Corey_Feldman identified one of his alleged abusers: Jon Grissom. pic.twitter.com/fCfC6Rnl9b — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 2, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you as disturbed by these new allegations as we are? Let us know in the comments section below.