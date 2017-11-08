Chris Hurst: 5 Facts About New Virginia Delegate Whose GF Was Murdered On Live TV

Former anchor Chris Hurst, also the boyfriend of late reporter Alison Parker, just won a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Learn more about the new delegate, here.

1. He just won a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates

Chris Hurst, 30, ran for and became a delegate in the Virginia House in the November 7, 2017 election. Hurst, a democrat, ran for the seat in honor of his late girlfriend, Alison Parker. Hurst and Parker were both journalists working for the same TV station in Roanoke, Virginia, when she was murdered by a gunman, live, on air. “Going into the newsroom each day began to numb me to the humanity on which I was supposed to be reporting,” he wrote in a February op-ed for Daily Beast. “Even as I connected with people in a new, profound way on TV, I was becoming a shell.

“The man Alison loved began to fray at the edges,” he wrote. “That man is being made whole now with my dedication to the service of the people who supported me during my sorrow.” Chris beat a three-term incumbent republican candidate Joseph Yost, overcoming what theRoanoke Times called “long odds” to win “one of the state’s most contentious and expensive House races.”

2. Hurst ran on a gun-safety platform

Gun safety is one of the main issues Hurst vowed to combat as a House delegate, inspired, of course by his girlfriend’s tragic death. Yost, the delegate he unseated, was A-rated by the NRA. But the largest platform he ran under was education, including higher pay for teachers, better funding for public schools, and reformed standardized testing. He also wants better healthcare, and better protection of natural resources.

3. He ran for the House delegate seat in memory of Alison

Hurst was an anchor at the same local TV station where his girlfriend worked as a reporter. Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were fatally shot by a disgruntled former station employee in 2015 while they were interviewing a Chamber of Commerce member on live TV. Hurst had to see it happen in real time. Hurst and Parker had just moved in together, and were planning on getting married. The incident traumatized Hurst, and he vowed to start making a difference.

“Alison and Adam Ward’s murder on television shocked the country and set me on a different path, Hurst wrote on his campaign site. “My career in news was fulfilling but instead of asking questions, I became focused on finding solutions. Your continued prayers and support now give me the strength to move forward and be a courageous fighter for all Virginians.”

4. He disavowed President Donald Trump while campaigning

“We are going to stand up to bigotry and intolerance, we are going to speak out against injustice, and we are going to fight for the most vulnerable among us,” Hurst said to supporters after winning the election nearly one year after Trump was elected President of the United States.

5. He’s shared some personal details with supporters

Obviously the most important facts: Hurst loves to “read, kayak, and hike the Blue Ridge Mountains with my lab-border collie mix, Sophie,” according to his campaign site.

