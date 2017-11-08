‘Fifty Shades Freed’: Everything You Need To Know About Final Film In The Sexy Saga

The newest ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ trailer is out now, and you’re probably wondering when the sexy movie is hitting theaters. From the premiere date to the new characters, these are 5 very sexy details you need to know!

1. You might as well just start planning your Valentine’s Day date now. Fifty Shades Freed will be released Feb. 9, 2018, just in time for the romantic holiday. The movie is based off E. L. James’s book of the same name. Jamie Dornan, 35, and Dakota Johnson, 28, are returning as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele for one last time. From the looks of the trailer, Fifty Shades Freed will be the hottest Fifty Shades movie yet.

2. There are some very hot characters joining the cast. The Fifty Shades cast is already super sexy, but the new additions are turning up the heat even more. Teen Wolf’s Tyler Hoechlin, 30, will play Boyce Fox in Fifty Shades Freed. Pretty Little Liars hunk Brant Daugherty, 32, will be playing Ana’s personal bodyguard, Sawyer. Arielle Kebbel, 32, will play Christina’s beautiful architect, Gia Matteo.

3. This will be the LAST Fifty Shades film. Unlike the Twilight saga, Fifty Shades Freed won’t be splitting the last book into two movies. The movie will cover the final book in E.L.’s trilogy in its entirety.

4. Spoiler alert! Anastasia gets pregnant in Fifty Shades Freed. After their wedding and honeymoon, Anastasia finds out she’s pregnant with Christian’s baby, which she dubs “Little Blip.” The baby news initially takes Christian by surprise, and the unplanned pregnancy causes tension for the couple in the book. But they eventually patch things up!

5. In the book, there’s a flash forward! The book ends by jumping forward two years later. Ana and Christian have a son named Teddy, and Ana is expecting her second child with Christina, a daughter they plan to name Phoebe.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Fifty Shades Freed will be the best movie in the Fifty Shades trilogy? Let us know!