CMA Awards 2017: When It’s On, How To Watch & Everything Else You Need To Know

The 2017 CMA Awards are here! It’s one of the biggest nights in country music, and you don’t want to miss it. Catch up on when to watch, where to watch, who’s performing and more right here!

Gearing up for the 2017 CMA Awards?! With just hours to go until the big show, we have you covered with everything you need to know! The show airs live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, but of course, all the fun starts on the red carpet. If you want to keep up with all the stars’ arrivals, you can follow along on Twitter starting at 6:00 p.m. RIGHT HERE. Viewers can also get a peek at the red carpet and backstage on ABC’s Facebook page, starting at 5:30 p.m. As for the show, if you’re a cable subscriber, you can watch on ABC.com or on the ABC app if there’s no TV at your convenience.

And if you were thinking about not tuning in, well, this might convince you otherwise. For the 10th years in a row, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are returning as hosts of the show, and they’ve proven to be quite hilarious in the past. Plus, tons of the biggest stars in country music will be taking the stage: Alan Jackson, Brothers Osborne, Carrie, Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion are all slated to perform solo. There will be some epic collaborations, too: Brad and Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and Lauren Alaina, Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts, Maren Morris and Niall Horan, Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and, at the beginning of the show, a sure-to-be epic group performance featuring Eric, Keith, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum.

There will also be some epic presenters on-hand, including Karlie Kloss, Lea Michele, Ruby Rose and Brittany Snow, among several others. Plus, amidst all this, awards will be handed out. Miranda is the most-nominated artist this year, with Little Big Town and Keith following closely behind. Oh, and even Taylor Swift, 27, scored a nomination for writing LBT’s hit “Better Man,” and we’re totally shaking with anticipation that she may show up as a surprise guest! Looks like we’ll have to stay tuned…

