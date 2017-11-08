Wendy Williams Slams Lionel Richie For Letting Sofia, 19, Date Scott Disick, 34: ‘She’s Too Young’

Wendy thinks Lionel needs to speak up, NOW! The host slammed him for allowing his daughter, Sofia, 19, to date Scott Disick, 34, before saying that he needs to ‘quit dancing on the ceiling.’

Hey Lionel Richie, 68, Wendy Williams, 53, has a strong-worded message for you involving your parenting skills. The talk show host made Lionel’s daughter Sofia Richie, 19, and her new boyfriend, Scott Disick, 34, a “Hot Topic” during her Nov. 8 show and things got heavy. “At this particular point, if I were Lionel, I would be saying, ‘Damn, if I wasn’t dancing on the ceiling, maybe I would’ve been there to at least tell her that dating a 34-year-old man is not right for a 19-year-old girl, at the very least,” Wendy argued to her packed audience. “Sofia Richie, you’re too young to be dating a 34-year-old man, no matter who he is.” Wendy finished her rant with a nod to one of the singer’s hit songs: “And, Lionel, stop dancing on the ceiling.”

Staying on the topic of Scott, Wendy then slammed the notorious partier as “ancient” when she pointed out that he and Sofia have a 15-year age difference. “Scott is ancient at 34-years-old and Sofia is 19,” she said. “I mean, not for nothing, I’d rather her date Tyga, than date Scott, only because Tyga is more age appropriate.” Really, Wendy?

Scott and Sofia’s relationship has been heating up, despite Scott’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians admission that not one person has satisfied him since his split with Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Not to mention, recent reports have claimed that the pair aren’t anything serious and that their romance has faded. However, Scott and Sofia are currently on a romantic trip in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They were even photographed sunbathing, half-naked this week.

The two were first romantically linked in May 2017, when they were spotted cozied up on a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. Nonetheless, Sofia — who previously dated Justin Bieber, 23, in Sept. 2016 — denied that she and Scott were romantic at the time.

Now, Sofia is Scott’s first serious relationship since his split with Kourtney. And, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that they have a “deep connection.” A source close to the pair revealed that Scott has even had thoughts that he could see himself settling down with Sofia. As you may know, Scott and Kourtney never married, despite being together for over a decade. They share three children together — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sofia is too young for Scott?