Watch CMAs Online: See The Red Carpet Live Stream Here Free

It’s that time of year again! The most fashionable and fabulous people in country music are out on the red carpet at the CMAs, and you definitely don’t want to miss a minute — watch the CMAs red carpet live stream here, for free!

Who’s ready for the CMAs? Before the Country Music Association Awards starts at 8:00pm ET on November 8, the nominees, performers, presenters, and hosts are going to walk the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and flaunt their surely incredible outfits. We have a few people in mind that always turn out to the CMAs in their fiercest fashions. Namely, Carrie Underwood, who’s co-hosting the awards show with Brad Paisley this year! While hosting the 2016 CMAs, Carrie rocked an unfathomable 10 outfits!

But her first look of the night, the one she wore strolling down the red carpet, was the true showstopper of the evening. Carrie shut it down with a plunging Michael Cinco gown in pale pink that made her look like an absolute dream. The halter neck dress featured tiny pink florets and crystals dripping down into the full skirt. This was some Disney princess-level style. We cannot wait to see what she wears on the 2017 red carpet — and what she’ll change into for the show, too!

Of course, she wasn’t the only stunner of the night in 2016. Maren Morris gave us some 80s realness in a curve-hugging black and gold dress covered in shimmery sequins. The low neck was covered with sheer, black mesh, and her hair was pumped up in massive curls. It’s true; country girls love their big hair! We know that Maren, Carrie, and anyone else who hits that red carpet is going to look spectacular. It’s country music’s biggest night, after all! Check out the red carpet live stream below:

