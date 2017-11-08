Watch CMA Awards: Live Stream The Country Music Association Awards Online Free

Get excited, country music fans…because the 2017 CMA Awards are here! If you’re not sure how to tune in for one of Nashville’s biggest nights, we’ve got you covered! Here’s how to live stream the show.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville from 8:00 p.m. ET until 11:00 p.m. ET on ABC. However, if you don’t have access to a television tonight, there’s still a way for you to tune into the show — check out the gray box below for live stream instructions! For the tenth year in a row, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are teaming up to host the awards show. The pair have proven to be quite hilarious in years’ past, so there’s certainly a lot to look forward to when it comes to their opening monologue and in-between bits. Aside from that, though, they’re both taking the stage to sing, and there’s several other performances, including epic collaborations, to get excited for, as well.

This year, Miranda Lambert scored the most nominations at the CMAs (five), with Little Big Town and Keith Urban following close behind with four each. Of course, the most coveted award of the evening is the Entertainer of the Year honor, for which Keith is going up against Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton. Garth won last year, while Luke took it home the two before that, so it’s going to be a close call! Aside from all these country stars, celebs like Lea Michele, Karlie Kloss, Ruby Rose and more will also be in attendance — talk about a star-studded affair!

Of course, HollywoodLife.com will be covering the CMAs extensively, so you can follow along all night long as everything goes down!

HollywoodLifers, what are you most looking forward to during the CMAs!?