Eddie Montgomery Honors Late Partner Troy Gentry With Heartbreaking Tribute Of ‘My Town’ At CMAs

Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts gave one of the best performances of the night at the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 8 when they teamed up with Eddie Montgomery to sing the Montgomery Gentry song “My Town” in a beautiful tribute to Troy Gentry, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in Sept. 2017. Eddie changed the lyrics to say that Troy and he would show you around “their town” to which everyone roared. Photos of Troy flashed on the screen and they all clearly put their whole hearts into the performance while Troy’s wife watched from the side with her daughter in tears. Eddie finished the performance by saluting Troy’s photo. Check out some of the best photos of the CMA Awards here!

Dierks is no stranger to duet performances. He gave an equally incredible duet performance of the song “Flatliner” with Cole Swindell at the 2017 ACMs and it made impressive headlines. Rascal Flatts also took to the stage at the 2015 ACMs for an epic duet of the song “Shotgun” with songstress Christina Aguilera. Whether they’re performing solo or together, these country music icons have definitely made their mark in the music world over the years!

In addition to Dierks and Rascal Flatts, the 2017 CMAs had performances from other great country musicians, including Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood, and Lady Antebellum. The highly anticipated event proved to be successful and a truly stand out night for country music.

