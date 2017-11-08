Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Make Us Swoon With Romantic CMA Awards Duet

Relationship goals! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill joined forces for a duet at the 2017 CMA Awards, and we can’t get enough of their stunning performance of ‘Rest Of Your Life.’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill just wrapped up a six month tour together and they have their first joint album coming out later this month, so it was only fitting that they performed together at the CMA Awards on Nov. 8! The couple, who recently celebrated 21 years of marriage, totally mesmerized the crowd with their song “Rest Of Your Life,” and it was absolutely breathtaking. Tim started out onstage alone, crooning the romantic lyrics, and by the first chorus, his wife was by his side, showing off major leg in a gorgeous red dress. How perfect are these two together?!

Although Tim and Faith have released many incredible songs together throughout their illustrious careers, their upcoming album, The Rest Of Our Life, due out Nov. 17, will be their first full-length record together. Earlier this year, the duo dropped the song “Speak To A Girl,” and in the fall, they followed up with the single “Rest Of Your Life.” With the album coming out, they’ll continue their Soul2Soul tour in 2018, with more than 25 dates already added for the spring and summer. It looks like we’re going to be see a lot more of these two stars together in the coming months — and we are not complaining!

“Speak To A Girl” was actually nominated for the Vocal Event of the Year award at the CMAs, but before the show, it was announced that Willie Nelson and Glen Campbell’s collaboration on “Funny How Time Slips Away” actually took home the honor. At least that meant that they got to focus solely on the performance — and it certainly paid off!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Tim and Faith’s performance at the CMA Awards!?