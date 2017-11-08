Tia Mowry Pregnant: Star Expecting Baby #2 With Husband — See Adorable 1st Bump Pic

Tia Mowry has a bun in the oven! The ‘Sister, Sister’ star is officially expecting her 2nd child with husband Cory Hardrict, and we’re SO thrilled! Even better, Tia’s announcement pic’s BEYOND sweet — see it here!

Tia Mowry, 39, is going to be a mom AGAIN! The actress made the happy announcement via Instagram on Nov. 8, and the photo she posted totally made our hearts melt. Tia and her husband, Cory Hardrict, are already the proud parents of six-year-old son Cree Taylor Hardrict, and we can only imagine how excited they are about expanding their fam. On top of it all, Tia already looks pretty far along in her pregnancy, so we may be meeting baby Hardrict sooner rather than later! Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb moms’ baby bumps.

In her reveal pic, Tia is sporting leopard-print pajamas as she flaunts her sizable bare baby bump. While the expectant mom looks down and smiles at her belly, Cory and Cree have their hands placed on Tia’s stomach as they gently kiss it. SO precious! The former child star simply captioned the image, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Tia’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry, 39, also took to social media, congratulating her sister on the big news. “Yayyyyy! Couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!!!!!” she tweeted soon after Tia’s Insta post went live.

Tamera has two children of her own with husband Adam Housley, 45: son Aden John Tanner, 4, and daughter Ariah Talea, 2. After getting engaged in 2006, Cory and Tia tied the knot in 2008. Cree was born three years later in 2011. As far back as 2013, Tia has expressed interest in having a second baby. “It’s something that we’re talking about on a daily basis, so…we’ll see!” she told E! News at the time. And now the little one is about to arrive! Congrats again to Cory and Tia.

