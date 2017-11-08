Thomas Rhett Makes Us Swoon With ‘Unforgettable’ Performance At CMA Awards

Well, hello, Thomas Rhett! The country superstar took the stage at the CMA Awards on Nov. 8 and gave an incredible performance of one of his new songs, ‘Unforgettable.’

Thomas Rhett always puts on an amazing show when he performs at award shows, and that was no different at the CMA Awards 2017! This year, TR belted out the track “Unforgettable” from his newly-released album, Life Changes, and as always, he totally killed it. Thomas looked adorable in a red button down and black jacket, and had the cutest smile on his face as he entertained the audience and millions of viewers. As always, Thomas’ gorgeous wife, Lauren Akins, was beaming from the crowd as she watched her hubby perform onstage. COUPLE GOALS!

Aside from just performing at this year’s show, Thomas is also up for three big awards: Male Vocalist of the Year, along with Musical Event of the Year (although, before the show, it was announced that that one went to Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson) and Music Video of the Year for his song “Craving You” with fellow country star, Maren Morris. Of course, the singer is no stranger to winning big at the CMAs — he took home Single of the Year for his hit song, “Die A Happy Man,” in 2016. Is there anything this guy can’t do?!

Meanwhile, 2017 has been quite a whirlwind for Thomas, both personally and professionally. Not only did he tour nonstop and release an album this year, but he and Lauren also adopted a daughter, Willa Gray, and gave birth to their first biological baby, Ada James, just months apart! Things are just going to get crazier in 2018, too, as TR recently announced his Life Changes tour and will also be hitting the road with Kenny Chesney for a string of stadium shows throughout the summer. Bring it on!

