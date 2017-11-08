The Weeknd Allegedly Trying To Win Bella Hadid Back After Split From Selena Gomez

After The Weeknd and Selena Gomez’s breakup was revealed, it seems everyone was scrambling for clues as to who they have their eyes set on now. While Sel started seeing her ex, a new report claims that The Weeknd is trying to do the same. Is he trying to win back Bella Hadid?

It seems that every past celebrity couple is reuniting this week. Whether it’s Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, spending a bunch of one-on-one time together, or Chloe Moretz, 20, and Brooklyn Beckham, 18, attending their first event together since reuniting in September, this month just seems prime for stars looking to revive old flames. But is it possible that The Weeknd, 27, and Bella Hadid, 21, could be the next pair of famous exes to revisit their relationship? The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, has apparently been trying to rekindle his romance with the supermodel, according to Life & Style magazine . “Bella is getting nonstop text messages and calls [from The Weeknd],” a source told the mag. “He wants her back.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to The Weeknd and Bella for comment.

If you’re wondering how Bella has reacted to these alleged texts, she’s reportedly ignoring them because, “she’s happy with new beau Drake, 31,” the mag claims. While that could be true, the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer might not be too happy about it. “Abel is devastated that Bella is dating his former friend,” the source said. The Weeknd has apparently been trying everything to get into Bella’s good graces again and even allegedly sent her flowers, however, “she isn’t having any of it… but she is loving the attention.” See pics of all the celebrity couples whose love could last forever here!

Apparently The Weeknd had been missing his ex even before he broke up with the “Wolves” singer. “Abel and Selena were arguing for months,” an insider told the magazine. “Dating Bella was easy compared to his drama-filled relationship with Selena.” Uh, ouch?! But even if that’s truly how The Weeknd feels, the Victoria’s Secret model reportedly thought her ex only had himself to blame for his split from Selena. As we’ve previously reported, Bella wasn’t surprised by the split between The Weeknd and Sel. She also didn’t feel any sympathy for the “Starboy” singer, a source exclusively told us.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this new claim? Do you think The Weeknd should try to win Bella back? Let us know below!