The Weeknd’s Begging Bella Hadid To See & Talk To Him Again After Selena Breakup

The Weeknd is trying very hard to see his ex, Bella Hadid, again. A source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that following his breakup with Selena Gomez, he wants to reconnect.

Now that The Weeknd, 27, and Selena Gomez, 25, are officially a thing of the past, The Weeknd is apparently looking to run back into the arms of his ex, whom he dated before Selena — Bella Hadid, 27. A source close to the “Starboy” crooner EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife.com the deets on his priorities with Bella, now that Selena’s off dating Justin Bieber, 23, again. “The Weeknd’s been trying to fix things with Bella,” our source said. “Not necessarily to date her, his priority right now is just rebuilding their friendship. He’s been reaching out to her, he’s even asked some of their mutual friends to get her to talk to him. He’s on a break from his tour right now, and he’s hoping to see her.”

So, why is The Weeknd so adamant about becoming friendly with Bella after moving on so quickly from their last relationship to date Selena? It all comes down to their mutual friend group, according to our source. “They have so many friends in common, it would just be easier if they could be on good terms again,” the source admitted. “Of course, he still thinks she’s hot so he could just be playing the friend card to try and get her back.”

We reported earlier how Selena is happier with Justin more than she was when she was dating The Weeknd. While you imagine how much that has to sting for The Weeknd, check out all the pics of Selena smiling during her romantic bike ride with Justin.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and The Weeknd will ever get back together? Do you think they can even be friends?