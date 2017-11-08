‘The Magicians’ Season 3 First Look: Julia Has Q Fired Up & What Is Alice Replacing Magic With?

Sorry, Fillorians, but magic is still gone forever in season three of ‘The Magicians’. HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the first three teasers from the new season, and it shows us where 5 out of 7 of our fave magicians are.

The Magicians season three is back in January 2018, but HollywoodLife can now EXCLUSIVELY share your very first look at the the new episodes. Lets start with Alice (Olivia Taylor Dudley) who is having the hardest time dealing with the fact that magic is gone from the world. We see her sitting blank-faced in a diner, alone, when a waitress brings her a plate with four crispy pieces of bacon on it. So basically Alice has replaced magic with food and is eating her feelings, which every single one of us can totally understand. Stay strong, Alice!

Next we’ll talk about Quentin (Jason Ralph) and Julia (Stella Maeve), who have partnered up to figure out this no-magic business. As you might remember, Julia was able to create a spark of magic at the end of season two, so now she and Quentin are determined to bring it back. Unfortunately in this teaser it looks like they aren’t having much luck figuring out how to do that and, even worse, Julia is losing hope. Thankfully she has Quentin to keep her spirits up and her mind focused… and maybe her heart, too? We’ll just have to wait and see about that one!

Last but certainly not least we have Eliot (Hale Appleman) and Margo (Summer Bishil), the king and queen of Fillory, trying to figure out how to go on without magic. There’s no sign of the fairies or a war which is either a really good thing or a really bad thing. When Eliot asks his group of servants if they have any opinion on his order they all raise their hand to share, but the king quickly reminds them that Fillory is NOT a democracy. Well then why did you ask, Eliot? Geez.

