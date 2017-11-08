Texas Shooter Forced Girl, 13, To Have Sex & Made Her Pose Naked, She Claims In Shocking Interview

So terrible. A 22-year-old woman has come forth and claimed the Texas shooter who killed 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, allegedly forced her to lose her virginity to him and pose for nude photos. Find out more here.

This is truly disturbing. Brittany Addock, 22, has publicly claimed that Texas gunman, Devin Kelley, who shot up First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Nov. 5 and killed 26, allegedly forced her to have sex with him when she was just 13-years old and he was 18, according to the Daily Mirror. Brittany said that she met Devin at a shopping center when she was 13 and he was legally an adult at 18. Shortly after meeting, their relationship quickly turned sexual. “It wasn’t long after my 13th birthday but it didn’t deter him despite him being a man,” she told the outlet. “Devin would beg to take pictures of me naked – to please him, I agreed. I was so naïve. He was a lot older than me and I was bowled over an older guy would show interest in me.”

Brittany said that Devin took her virginity and convinced her to take nude photos that he held over her for years. After they broke off their relationship, she said he continued to pursue her even after he got married twice. “One of the worst things was just after he married his second wife three years ago,” she continued. “He said he would take care of me on condition that I live with them as his topless maid. He was a monster. The world is a better place now [that] he is gone.”

It was recently reported that Devin escaped from a mental hospital in 2012 after assaulting his ex-wife and stepson. He was found dead in his vehicle on Nov. 5 after leaving the church and being chased by two heroic neighbors. The investigation as to what led up to the tragic event is still ongoing.

