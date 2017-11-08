Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, & Harry Styles All Rumored To Perform At VS Fashion Show & Fans Freak

If you live for drama, you’re definitely going to want to watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year. Rumor has it that Taylor Swift, Katy Perry AND Harry Styles are performing! Awkward alert!

Who authorized this?? A Twitter account called @shadymusicfacts is circulating a mysterious rumor that Taylor Swift is performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 20 (airing November 28) with the two most unlikely collaborators: mortal enemy Katy Perry, and ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. If true, this is either a genius move on Victoria’s Secret’s part or a total disaster waiting to happen. Or maybe a little of both! Obviously, their fans are collectively flipping out on Twitter over the prospect of the awkward joint performance. This would be the absolute definition of must-see TV!

Let’s be honest; this performance probably isn’t going to happen, even though it would be our dream come true! Just close your eyes and think about that satisfying drama. It’s hard to top the awkwardness of The Weeknd having to sing at the show while his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, paraded down the runway in sexy lingerie, but seeing Katy, Taylor, and Harry perform at the same event might just take the top spot. However, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has not announced their list of performers yet, so there’s still hope. It’s unclear where @shadymusicfacts got their alleged information from, but fans are convinced it’s happening due to another tweet from October 17 — a letter, allegedly written by Katy, requesting permission to perform in China (where the fashion show is taken place). There’s no mention of the fashion show in the letter, and it’s possible that it’s doctored. She could be asking permission to bring her tour there!

This would be Katy’s second time performing at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Taylor’s third, and Harry’s first. Will they perform all of their diss tracks? Taylor’s “Bad Blood” is definitely about Katy, Katy’s “Swish Swish” is about Taylor, Taylor’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “Style” are allegedly about Harry, and his “Two Ghosts” is allegedly a response. Baby, let the games begin! Check out their fans’ amused responses to the performance rumor:

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift fighting backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show during Harry's performance. pic.twitter.com/McdPbYXohU — Katy Perry News (@KatyNewsShade) November 7, 2017

Hello everyone my name is Taylor and this is my friend Katy Perry welcome to the Victoria’s Secret fashion show pic.twitter.com/AaI4ooavbN — 🤩julio🤩 (@perrysus) November 7, 2017

Katy Perry & Taylor Swift @ Live at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: pic.twitter.com/3AuEcDdFpK — Katy Perry Daily BR (@katydailybrasil) November 6, 2017

taylor swift, katy perry, harry styles will be preforming at the victoria's secret fashion show CTFU this shit is wild — renad (@katyswildfire) November 6, 2017

Lmao Victoria’s secret shady asf inviting Taylor’s ex and enemy #1 🤣🤣🤣 a reason to watch this year show — Franck Nathan (@FranckNathan1) November 7, 2017

wait harry styles and taylor swift are supposed to preform at the victoria's secret fashion show this year…. uhhh lmao — jimothy (@jiminskook) November 7, 2017

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show films on November 20, and airs on November 28 at 10:00pm on CBS.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Victoria’s Secret fashion show is really going to have Taylor Swift perform with her enemy and her ex-boyfriend? Let us know!