Taylor Swift Secret Session Fans Reveal Her Song ‘Dress’ Is So Sexy, Her Parents Covered Their Ears

Now that the ‘Reputation’ track list is here, fans who attended Taylor Swift’s Secret Sessions are spilling about what we can expect from each song — and it appears we’re all about to be SHOOK when we hear ‘Dress.’

A few hundred lucky Taylor Swift, 27, fans got to hear Reputation at recent Secret Sessions, and they’re starting to open up more and more about what we can expect when the album finally drops on Nov. 10. Tay shared the record’s track list on Nov. 7, and her millions of followers were quickly intrigued by one track titled “Dress.” Now, Secret Session attendees have revealed on Twitter that the song may really be too hot to handle! “Since Taylor released the tracklist is it ok for me to say that [her dad] Scott Swift covered his ears during Dress?!?!?” one person wrote. Other fans pointed out that Taylor’s mom, Andrea, even had to leave the room when “Dress” came on!

“The room felt like it got 10 times hotter when Dress came on,” someone explained. “Maybe that’s why Andrea walked out.” And the fans were just as shocked by what they heard. “After Taylor played dress it was silent for .1 second and I accidentally said “TAYLOR” out loud as if I were scolding my child and she looked at me and said “I know.”” OKAY, this certainly sounds like it is going to be ONE obviously-sexy and steamy song, which is something a bit different for the 27-year-old, and it has us DYING to hear just how hot it’s going to get on this album!

Along with tweets from those who heard “Dress,” there were a bunch of others from fans who are freaking out with anticipation about it, as well. “Is Dress gonna be about Taylor’s trial or sex? Bc I wanna know WHY it made her parents leave the room,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “I’m so ready to hear dirty Taylor singing Dress YAASSSS.” Luckily, there’s less than 48 hours until we’ll ALL get to be in on it!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to hear “Dress”?!