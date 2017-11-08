This is so exciting! The hottest stars in country music are already prepping for the big show, and flaunting it all on social media. See Carrie Underwood, Niall Horan and more getting ready for the CMAs!

Only country music stars could look this glamorous even before getting dolled up! We’re freaking out over all of the celebrities we’re going to see at the Country Music Association awards show tonight, if these pics are any indication of what’s to come. Seriously; look how cute cohost Carrie Underwood already looks on Instagram! This is going to be one epic night. Scroll through our gallery above to see all your fave country singers getting ready for the CMAs on November 8 — and watch the show here!

Carrie’s bound to have a few outfit changes in the mix tonight. Last year, she swapped out her outfits a whopping 10 times! But right now, as showtime approaches, she’s keeping it super casual. Well, as casual as wearing a cowboy hat embellished with her own name can be. We’re kind of bugging over how well she rocks this look, which she posted on Instagram. It’s pure country, and pure glamour!

All of country’s best dudes are getting ready for the show, too, but their pics are decidedly less beauty-focus. Niall Horan and Maren Morris are set to perform their hit duet, “Seeing Blind” at the show, so she got fans excited with a little sneak peek on Instagram. This clearly isn’t what they’re going to be wearing for the CMAs, but they look awfully cute together, as they sit outside a dressing room backstage at the Bridgestone Arena in their blue jeans. Lady Antebellum, Carrie’s cohost Brad Paisley, and more country greats are documenting their whole night on social media. Don’t miss out!

