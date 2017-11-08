Sophie Turner Slams Trolls Who Dissed ‘Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard For Snubbing Fans

Sophie Turner is rushing to Finn Wolfhard’s defense after the ‘Stranger Things’ star was accused of being rude to fans and blowing them off. We’ve got the ‘GOT’ star’s harsh words for the haters, right here.

Sophie Turner literally grew up before our eyes on Game of Thrones, as the now 21-year-old was just an early teen when the show began filming. She knows what it’s like to be in the public eye at such a young age and is rushing to the defense of Finn Wolfhard. The 14-year-old star of Netflix’s Stranger Things has been bashed online for being rude to fans after a video emerged showing him blowing past eager viewers. Now Sophie — who has played Sansa Stark for the past seven seasons on GOT — is hitting back at those trying to take down Finn by reminding them he’s still just a child!

“Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the Stranger Things kids’ hotels etc and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B. is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop. It doesn’t matter if they are an actor…they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe anyone anything for living their childhood dreams,” she wrote in an epic Twitter rant on Nov. 6.

“Oh and ps. Imagine… you, a parent, walking with your 13 year old son/daughter and seeing a fully grown adult pointing their camera phone at your kid. You would do anything you could to delete that persons photograph, and remove your child from that situation as soon as you could. It doesn’t matter if that child happens to be an actor and consented to a professional film crew capturing their moves when in character. That does NOT mean that this child consented to being followed around with a camera in their face. I don’t care if it ‘Comes with the job.’ It doesn’t,” she scolded. See Stranger Things season 2 pics, here.

She ended her Twitter spree with, “And how dare you shun and demean that child when they don’t pose for an adult strangers photograph or walk over and talk to them when they take that NOT CONSENTED FOR photo. Doesn’t that go against everything we teach our children anyway? Pshhhh. Some people man.” Whew, way to unload and totally get your point across Sophie!

Poor Finn has been taking heat since a video surfaced of him with someone saying “We’re really big fans,” while another asked: “Do you mind signing?” The teen appeared to ignore the requests and an onlooker was recorded saying, “That’s so rude.” Hopefully those folks will take what Sophie had to say to heart, that he’s just a boy and this level of fame has to be really scary!

And how dare you shun and demean that child when they don’t pose for an adult strangers photograph or walk over and talk to them when they.. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

.. take that NOT CONSENTED FOR photo . Doesn’t that go against everything we teach our children anyway? Pshhhh. Some people man. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sophie is right that Finn shouldn’t feel he has to pose with strangers?