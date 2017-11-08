Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: She’s Hoping They Can Double Date With Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back together again, and a source close to Sel tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she wants to go on a double date with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn!

Taylor Swift, 27, may not have approved of Justin Bieber, 23, in the past, but things could soon be different. Now that Selena Gomez, 25, is back together with her on-again, off-again ex, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she’s hoping he and Taylor can mend those bridges. Our source admitted, “It’s no secret that Taylor and Justin aren’t friends but there was a time when they actually did get along and Selena would love to see them get back to that good place.”

As we reported earlier, an insider said Taylor won’t judge Selena for rekindling a friendship with Justin, but there’s no insight yet as to how she would react to the return of Jelena. Even so, Selena is hoping that a time may come when Justin and Taylor are on good enough terms and they can all go out together, with Taylor’s beau Joe Alwyn, 26, included, of course. “In a perfect world she and Justin could double date with Taylor and Joe,” the source went on to say. “She’s hoping that one day that will happen.”

Taylor isn’t the only person Justin will have to reconcile with. A source told us that Selena is hoping that Justin can prove to her family that he’s matured since the last time they split. While you wonder if Justin is up to the task, check out these other celebrity couples who surprised us all by managing to rekindle their romances despite their differences.

