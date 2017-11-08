Scott Disick Explodes At Kourtney Kardashian After B-Day Party Snub: It’s ‘Bullsh*t’ & You’re ‘Fake’

Scott Disick goes off the rails in a new ‘KUWTK’ clip, calling Kourtney Kardashian nasty names when he’s not invited to Khloe’s birthday party. WATCH his wild rant!

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian‘s relationship continues to deteriorate! Scott, 34, yells at Kourtney, 38, when she explains why he was left out of Khloe Kardashian‘s 33rd birthday, calling her reasons “bullsh*t.” Watch the new clip from the Nov. 12 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians above!

“F*ck, I didn’t even get invited to her birthday. And I’m family. That was really sweet. That made me feel really good,” Scott furiously tells Kourt and Kim Kardashian, 36, before embarking on a heated rant. “There’s only one person that would have gotten me not invited and that’s Kourtney. I highly doubt that Khloe was like, ‘The last person I’d want at my surprise party would be Scott,'” Scott says. “It’s cool. Honestly, I called my sister and I hung out with her the whole night. And then actually I called my mom after and was, ‘Hey mom, do you want to come over because I’m feeling a little down and lonely because the family that claims I’m still blood even though we’re not together still doesn’t invite me to a surprise party.’ But I really felt good about it.” Yikes!

Oh, but he’s not done. “I understand you not inviting me to your birthday, but your sister who I’ve known forever, longer than anybody else who was there outside of the family. Like I would have wanted to be there for her,” Scott tells Kourtney. “I don’t get it. Be honest.” See more photos of Scott and his various women.

Kourtney replies: “I didn’t want to have you coming to the birthday and be photographed going in.” However, she later admits in a confessional that she was lying! “I’m a little bit caught off guard and I just said that I didn’t want to be photographed even though that’s really not what I meant,” Kourtney says. “I was trying to be positive. I didn’t want to say I just didn’t want you there. So if I can’t say anything nice I just won’t say anything at all.”

Meanwhile, Scott calls her bluff, but in a rather mean way: “That’s all bullsh*t. It’s funny to realize just how fake you really are though.” Oof!

The new Keeping Up With the Kardashians ep airs Sunday at 9/8c on E!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott and Kourtney will make up?