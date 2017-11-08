Sarah Hyland Inspired By Taylor Swift & Sweetly Wears BF Wells Adams’ Initial On A Chain

Call it what you want, but Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are totally together! The actress wore her boyfriend’s initial on a chain ’round her neck in a Taylor Swift-inspired shoutout to her new love. See the cute pic!

Wells Adams, 33, has finally found love, but it wasn’t on The Bachelorette! The reality star is officially dating Sarah Hyland, 26, and based on her latest Instagram post, these two are totally into each other. In the sweet photo, Sarah’s wearing a “W” necklace and if you had any doubt who the letter was for, she tagged Wells in the image. Aww! The Modern Family star captioned the adorable shoutout with, “Call it what you want #notbecauseheownsme,” which is a clear reference to Taylor Swift‘s newest song, “Call It What You Want.” The song, which was released on Nov. 3, features the lyrics, “I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck, chain round my neck. Not because he owns me, but ’cause he really knows me.” Sarah’s got the literal initial on a chain round her neck, and the “not because he owns me” line in her caption, so is this her way of telling us that Wells “really knows” her? Either way, we’re living for this confirmation that Sarah and Wells are together. Check out the cute pic below!

The couple first sparked dating rumors when they wore matching Stranger Things costumes on Halloween. Less than a week later, they seemingly made their relationship IG official when Sarah posted a sweet pic of the two of them with the caption, “He puts up with me,” on Nov. 6. Wells posted his own adorable photo of the pair with the caption, “Back lit AF.” But now we know for absolute sure that Sarah and Wells are a thing — and we’re SO here for it! See pics of Sarah here!

Sarah’s also been on a huge TSwift-themed social media kick lately. When Life & Style magazine speculated that the 27-year-old singer had plastic surgery, Sarah immediately jumped to her friend’s defense, and put the outlet on blast for their line of questioning. Yes, Sarah! You go, girl! Now if only we can get a post of Taylor quoting Modern Family…

HollywoodLifers, would you ever wear your significant other’s initial on a necklace? What do you think of Sarah’s cute Taylor-inspired shoutout to Wells? Let us know!