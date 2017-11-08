This is so scary! A new video shows the terrifying moments leading up to Roy Halladay’s fatal plane crash. You can watch the clip of the baseball player’s shocking flight patterns here.

Roy Halladay, 40, reportedly didn’t make a mayday call when the single-engine plane he was piloting went down over the Gulf of Mexico on Nov. 7. While the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department do not know the cause of the crash, a new video showing the events leading up to the fatal collision has been released by TMZ Sports. Roy’s aircraft went from 100 feet in the air down to 5 feet and then back up again repeatedly, as can be seen in the footage shot by boaters. Witnesses were so shocked by Roy’s abnormal flying pattern, so they captured the strange altitude changes with smartphone cameras. Watch the horrific clip below.

The plane crashed off the coast of St. Petersburg, Florida — just mere moments after the footage was take. Witnesses rushed over to the scene, but upon arrival, it was clear the retired baseball player was dead. Other boaters in the area gave a similar summary of events. The plane was “dramatically increasing and decreasing in elevation,” they told TMZ. “He was flying like that all week. Aggressively,” another witness said. Responders to the incident called 911 and waited for help to arrive. Law enforcement officials quickly recovered his body from the crash site, and confirmed that he was the only person aboard the ICON A5 light sport aircraft. See photos of Roy here.

The eight-time All-Star pitcher played for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays throughout his 16-year-long Major League Baseball career. Upon reports of his death, one of his former teams issued a heartbreaking statement. “We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy’s untimely death,” The Phillies statement said. “There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game.”

