‘Shark Tank’ Star Robert Herjavec’s Ex-GF Claims He Repeatedly Raped Her & Now She’s Suing

Well this took a crazy turn! Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, 55, filed a lawsuit against ex-girlfriend Danielle Vasinova claiming that she was trying to shake him down for $20 million. He said she was threatening to make false sex assault claims about him in wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal. Hours later, she filed a counter suit making horrific allegations that he repeatedly raped and sodomized her. In court papers obtained by TMZ, Vasinova says that in 2015 he took her to an underground sex club in LA and had sex with other women. According to the site, “She claims he then demanded she participate, and when she refused he became angry and overpowered her, pinned her to a table, violently disrobed her, forcefully grabbed her face and jaw to hold her down and engaged in ‘injurious sexual intercourse and sodomy,'” according to the complaint. Yikes! Herjavec’s lawyer, Lee Hutton responded to TMZ about Vasinova’s claims, telling the site that, “The allegations are false and with the sole intent for monetary gain. My client has had enough and will not tolerate extortion.”

Vasinova says that when they got together in 2014, he pressured her to put her modeling career on hold because he promised to marry her and take care of her financially. Herjavec later married his DWTS partner Kym Johnson, 41, after the pair fell in love while competing on season 20 of the show in the fall of 2015. Vasinova also accused the business tycoon of a Feb. 2015 attack here he allegedly threw her across a table and raped her. The 35-year-old’s suit alleges sexual battery, domestic violence, and infliction of emotional distress. See pics of Robert and Kym, here.

Vasinova’s allegations and lawsuit came just hours after the Croatian-born businessman sued her for intentional infliction of emotional distress and public disclosure of private facts. Herjavec claims she gave paid interviews to tabloids about their personal life and that she sold a racy pic of him in a sex club without his knowledge or consent. Well, the one thing these two seem to agree on is they went to sex clubs. He’s only asked for $1 in damages in the lawsuit.

