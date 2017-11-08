Things got pretty wild on a Tuesday for Rihanna! At least it seems that way in this epic video of the singer twerking and goofing off for the camera on a friend’s Snapchat story. Watch here!

Rihanna is totally living her best life — all you have to do is check her out for five seconds in this new video to see how much fun she’s having! The singer seemed to be at some kind of gathering with friends on Nov. 7, when things appeared to get a bit wild. In one Snapchat video, Rihanna can be seen sticking her booty right into the camera and shaking it. Yep, it’s literally a front and center view of the RiRi twerk show. At the end, she whirls around and has a huge smile on her face, holding her drink up in the air and singing along to the song in the background.

For the evening, the singer kept things casual in a pair of high-waisted track pants and a white tank top, along with a backwards hat atop her long, curly hair. For the last several months, Rihanna has been working on her Fenty beauty line and building her relationship with Hassan Jameel, so fans are anxiously waiting for her to start dropping hints about new music. Although she’s featured on the new N.E.R.D song, “Lemon,” she hasn’t dropped a full album since Jan. 2016, and fans are really getting anxious as we start to get that two year itch.

As for her romance with Hassan, Rihanna seems to be trying to keep things out of the spotlight for the most part. The two were first caught making out at the beginning of summer, but have since been careful not to be photographed together on their outings. However, while on a recent Halloween bowling date, they did nothing to hide their affection when the cameras weren’t around. “Hassan couldn’t get enough of her,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She always sat on his lap unless he was up bowling, and they just looked really, really cute. They were totally into each other.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rihanna’s sexy twerking video!?