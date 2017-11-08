Portia de Rossi Claims Steven Seagal Unzipped His Pants While She Auditioned For Him

So scary. Portia de Rossi is accusing action star Steven Seagal of unzipping his pants in front of her years ago during an audition and her wife Ellen DeGeneres is voicing her support. Here’s all the details.

The days of suffering in silence over cases of sexual harassment and sexual assault in Hollywood are hopefully coming at an end in the face of countless stories that continue surfacing. The latest is Portia de Rossi, 44, who took to Twitter on Nov. 8 to claim that during an audition with Steven Seagal, 65, many years ago the onetime movie star unzipped his pants. Thankfully, Portia immediately go out of there but that isn't the end of this troubling story.

“My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office,” she wrote. “He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.” Wow. And because Ellen is basically the best spouse ever, she retweeted Portia’s scary story with this line: “I am proud of my wife.” Awww.

This isn’t the first time Steven has been accused of some alleged terrifying behavior in recent days. On Nov. 3, Julianna Margulies, 51, recounted another audition-type incident in which she claims Steven showed her his gun in his hotel room. “And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life,” she revealed in an interview with Jenny Hutt on her SiriusXM show. “And I got out of there unscathed. It’s a long story … but I never was raped, and I never was harmed, and I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room. It always starts with, ‘I’m a healer, I want to massage you.’ I sort of squirmed my way out.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Steven’s rep and have yet to hear back.

I’m proud of my wife. https://t.co/NABbOJoBrf — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 9, 2017

