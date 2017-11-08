Pink Gets Standing Ovation At CMA Awards For Haunting Performance Of ‘Barbies’

Pink performing at the CMA Awards??? Yes please! The platinum blonde pop star dazzled the crowd of country fans with a haunting performance of ‘Barbies’ and we still have the chills!

The CMA’s on Nov. 8, were full of performances from some of country music’s biggest names but we have to say Pink may have just stolen the show. (No offense Niall Horan, Maren Morris, Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini and the other amazing performers).The 38-year-old singer gave the crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena all the feels with her gorgeous rendition of “Barbies”. Sitting in a glam black gown on a circular stage accompanied with several musicians, Pink poured her heart into the song leaving the audience so moved they gave her a standing ovation! Pink certainly had a reason to give it her all as she brought her beautiful daughter, Willow Sage Hart, 6, with her to the awards. The smoking hot momma even posted a pick of herself and her kiddo on the red carpet captioning it, “Happy.” To see ALL the most stunning CMA red carpet pics click here!

If you’re wondering how or why Pink is involved in one of Country Music’s biggest nights, it’s because she was a 2017 CMA Awards Musical Event of the Year nominee for “Setting the World on Fire” with Kenny Chesney. Unfortunately the country gods did not favor her this time around as Willie Nelson and the late Glen Campbell received the trophy for their collaboration on “Funny How Time Slips Away,” which was on Glen’s final album Adios. The legendary singer/songwriter died on Aug. 8. The award was announced by Kelsea and Good Morning America host Lara Spencer live from Nashville on GMA earlier in the morning. The other Musical Event of the Year nominees were “Kill a Word” by Eric Church and Rhiannon Giddens, “Speak to a Girl” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and “Craving You” by Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris.

