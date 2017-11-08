Does Paris Jackson Have A New BF? — She Cozies Up To Tyler Green In Australia

Looks like Paris Jackson is moving on! She was caught PDAing with Australian model Tyler Green in his home country on Nov. 7, even stealing his tie to wear herself. So are they officially an item?

Paris Jackson, 19, and her now-ex-boyfriend Michael Snoddy split in February, and it seems that she’s found a new spark with Tyler Green, a male model from Queensland. They were spotted cozying up at the Melbourne Cup in Australia, and as you can see in the adorable pics, he’s sweetly holding his arm around Paris! In other pics, Tyler is seen clutching Paris as they walk through a crowd.

Though Paris, who looked fab in a rust-colored Morrison dress that showed off her chest tattoos, and Tyler clearly have amazing chemistry, a source tells Us Weekly that “the pair are just friends.” Right, because wearing a guy’s tie while giggling and tenderly touching each other just screams “friendship” — not! See all of Paris’ most gorgeous photos here.

Tyler was previously engaged to French model Margarita Gauchet, as Daily Mail reports, but the couple split in 2015, leaving him a free agent. Now, he’s obviously taken an interest in Paris, and we’ll be rooting for them! HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment on the potential new couple.

Check out the PDA pic of Paris and Tyler walking together as VIP guests at the Melbourne Cup:

Paris also made headlines that day by proudly flaunting her unshaven legs. Definitely cool that she’s not afraid to rock a natural look!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Paris and Tyler make a cute couple? Tell us if you love these new pics!