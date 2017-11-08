Nicki Minaj ‘Feels Bad’ For Meek Mill For Prison Sentence But Still ‘Glad He’s Out Of Her Life’

Nicki Minaj was shocked when she found out that ex Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for probation violation. But, as we learned exclusively, she’s not getting involved! Why not?

Meek Mill, 30, and Nicki Minaj‘s relationship was a hell of a ride. They were constantly engulfed in drama, both courtesy of his rap feud with Drake, 30 (who once pledged his love to Nicki), and his legal problems. At one point, Nicki, 34, had to care for and nurture Meek while he was under house arrest! But now that they’re firmly broken up, that’s not Nicki’s job anymore. Meek’s prison sentencing is so sad, but, as a source close to Nicki told us EXCLUSIVELY, she’s trying not to care — even if it’s really hard.

“Nicki is aware of the drama that is happening with Meek receiving a prison sentence, and though she doesn’t have romantic — or even friendly — feelings for Meek any longer, she does feel bad for him,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is monitoring the situation, but in no way is it her priority to follow along intently. Meek is out of her life and she wants to keep it that way.” That’s so understandable! The last thing anyone wants to do is connect with their ex again, especially if the breakup was as painful as Meek and Nicki’s was.

Don’t get it wrong; Nicki’s not heartless. She cares for him deeply! She’s concerned, the source said, about the allegations that the judge who sentenced Meek was extremely biased against him. Meek’s lawyer claims that Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who has followed Meek’s case since he was originally convicted in 2008 on charges related to the possession of guns and drugs, allegedly sentenced him unfairly. Meek’s probation officer urged her not to give him prison time for the violations — two arrests in the past year — but she still doled out two to four years in the big house.

Nicki’s devastated over these allegations, and “would feel bad if his sentence was determined by any mishandling through the court and/or the judge,” the source told us. “If he was unjustly sentenced, then Nicki thinks it’s a bunch of BS. No one deserves that, whether she knows the person or not.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Nicki Minaj’s rep for comment.

