Miranda Lambert Breaks Hearts With Soulful ‘To Learn Her’ Performance At CMAs

Queen! Miranda Lambert’s performance of ‘To Learn Her’ at the 2017 CMA Awards was so beautiful, and we’ve never loved her more! Read on for the details of her epic night at the CMAs!

Oh, our hearts! Miranda Lambert‘s performance at the Country Music Association awards was slow, sweet, and soft — a big departure from the raucous show that’s been going on all night. Hearing her sing “To Learn Her” and pouring her heart out onstage was such a welcome departure from the rest of the evening. It’s hard to admit, but we may have even teared up just a little bit! Can you blame us?

Surrounded by gentle lighting and the humming of her backup band, Miranda’s performance was a throwback to female country singers of years past. Think: June Carter Cash. We have chills just thinking about it. Wearing a simple, yet elegant, black dress and diamond hoops, she was a picture perfect blonde bombshell. Blake Shelton who? We have a feeling that Anderson East was absolutely loving this!

Is it any surprise that Miranda’s nominated for a whopping five awards tonight? She’s up for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year! While we thought it was obvious that Miranda would get a billion nominations at the 2017 CMAs (and hopefully some wins), it actually took her by surprise, she told Extra backstage during rehearsals for the CMA Awards. What? That’s crazy!

“Believe me, it’s still surprising [to be nominated]. I still get butterflies and nervous when the nominations come out. I’ve dedicated my life to country music and to be rewarded for it makes it all worth it — it gives you validation.”The one she wants to win the most, though? Album of the Year! “I put out a double record. The Weight of These Wings is my real honest thoughts more than ever, and kind of a diary of my journey,” she said. “[Winning] would mean the world.”

