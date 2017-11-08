Miranda Lambert Sparkles As An Ice Princess At The CMA Awards

WOW! Miranda Lambert looked stunning in an icy blue ballgown at the CMA Awards on Nov. 8. See her entire look right here!

Miranda Lambert, 33, turned heads in a gorgeous blue ballgown on the red carpet at the CMA Awards, held live from Nashville on Nov. 8. The star’s dress was embellished with crystal “snowflakes” all over the bodice, and a sheer neckline that was plunging, showing off her sexy cleavage! Gorgeous! The exact dress was Tony Ward’s “ice blue illusion gown with crystal and pearl embellished snowflakes.” She accentuated the dress with a metallic belt and minimal jewelry — just some rings and a bracelet.

Tony Ward is a very successful wedding dress designer — his gowns are at the most famous bridal boutique in the world — Kleinfeld! Miranda did look like a sort of princess bride — we loved it! Her hair was down, in soft waves, styled by her longtime stylist Johnny Lavoy, who used Pro Beauty Tools for texture and movement. Her soft and pretty makeup was done by Moani Lee. Her eyes were the focus of the look, and her liner was in a cat eye shape. Her lips were kept pretty and pink, and her skin was glowing!

Miranda looked absolutely amazing. She is nominated for five awards and just told Extra: “It never gets old to hear your name. Believe me, it’s still surprising. You know, I still get butterflies and nervous when the nominations come out. I’ve dedicated my life to country music and to be rewarded for it makes it all worth it — it gives you validation.”

