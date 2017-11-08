OMG — Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Have Worn The Exact Same Dress & We’re Dying

It’s Royal Recycling on the next level! Turns out Meghan & Kate both have the same, lace DVF dress in their closets. See pics of the style twins below!

Kate Middleton is known for re-wearing her gowns, and she did just that on November 7, when she rocked a black lace Diane von Furstenberg dress called the Zarita. Kate is currently pregnant with her third child and this outfit choice was a re-wear from when she was pregnant with her daughter Charlotte in 2014. Kate wore the floor-length version for the formal affair, and showed off her tiny baby bump! She is still so petite, even though she is expecting in April 2018! She accessorized with a black clutch and diamond bracelet.

What we just realized is that (hopefully) royal-to-be Meghan Markle wore this exact lace dress back in 2012! She wore a short, navy version while attending A More Perfect Union: Stories of Prejudice and Power storytelling event in Los Angeles, Calif. Both ladies looked gorgeous in the flirty, feminine dress, and even had their hair styled in similar curls.

We’ve admired Kate’s gorgeous style for many years, and now that Meghan is dating Prince Harry, her style is becoming more scrutinized as well. Luckily, her fashion sense has always been spot on, and maybe she has been inspired by Kate! Her gorgeous, figure-flattering choices have always been on the timeless and classic side. It’s like she KNEW one day she could be a part of the Royal Family! We can’t wait for this to become official. Can you image Meghan and Kate trading pieces from their closets like sisters?

HollywoodLifers, do you love that Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton have the same lace dress?