Meek Mill’s shocking prison sentence is about to begin, and his new mugshot says it all. The rapper looks seriously distraught about spending the next two to four years behind bars.

Rapper Meek Mill, 30, is facing serious jail time, and he’s got the mugshot to prove it. The rapper’s prison photo was released on Nov. 8, and he looked pretty forlorn in the official pic. Meek has started being processed, Pennsylvania’s Dept. of Corrections told TMZ, but the law enforcement officials will not release the name of his prison until he’s arrived due to security concerns. See the mugshot above.

The rapper’s jail sentence was delivered on Nov. 6 when a Philadelphia judge ruled that he must serve two to four years in state prison for two probation violations. The events that lead to his sentence stemmed from when he got in a fight with a fan who wanted selfie in the St. Louis Airport back in March, and also when he was busted for reckless driving after a motorcycle stunt in NYC in August. Both of these cases were ultimately dropped, but the judge determined the arrests alone were enough to send Meek to the slammer for AT LEAST two years.

Fans were actually so upset about the ruling, that a petition aimed at Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf started gaining traction on Nov. 8, amassing over 66,000 signatures at the time of this writing. “In regards to the harsh, undeserving sentencing of Robert Rihmeek Williams (Meek Mill), I felt the need to create a petition to reevaluate the charges, his impact in the community, and the subsequent sentencing,” the petition states. See pictures of Meek here.

Meek’s ex, Nicki Minaj, 34, reportedly feels bad for her past lover, even though she no longer has any sort of romantic (or even friendly) feelings toward him. “She is monitoring the situation, but in no way is it her priority to follow along intently. Meek is out of her life and she wants to keep it that way,” a source previously told us exclusively. If Nicki’s worried, it’s totally understandable. Meek’s lawyer claimed that Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who has followed Meek’s case since he was originally convicted in 2008 on charges related to the possession of guns and drugs, allegedly sentenced him unfairly. Meek’s probation officer urged the judge not to give him prison time for the violations, seeing as how both cases were dropped, but it didn’t stop her from issuing the harsh sentence.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s fair that Meek is going back to prison for at least two years? Let us know below.