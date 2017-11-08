Mariah Carey’s Ex-Security Guard Accuses Singer Of Alleged Sexual Harassment & More

Mariah Carey’s former head of security, Michael Anello, has drafted a shocking lawsuit against the singer and accused her of alleged sexual harassment. He also claims that she allegedly called him a ‘white supremacist’ and a ‘Nazi!’

Michael Anello’s lawyer has prepared a draft of a lawsuit that makes shocking sexual harassment allegations against Mariah Carey, 47, TMZ reports. According to TMZ, the lawsuit claims the Grammy-winning singer allegedly committed “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello.” Michael also claims in the lawsuit draft that during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mariah asked him to come to her room to move luggage and when he showed up, she was allegedly wearing a see-through negligee that was open. Michael says he attempted to leave the room, but she demanded he move the luggage. Michael claims he left the room and never had physical contact with Mariah. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Mariah’s people for comment.

The accusations don’t stop there. Mariah’s former head of security also accuses the singer of humiliating him by allegedly calling him a “Nazi, a skinhead, a KKK member and a white supremacist,” according to TMZ. He claims she also humiliated one of his colleagues by also allegedly referring to him as members of hate groups and “wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people.”

Michael claims that his company worked for Mariah from June 2015 to May 2017. He believes singer still owes him $221,329.51 and says he was promised another 2 years of work, which would have made his company $511,000. Mariah’s team told TMZ that they were in contact with Michael’s lawyer and would consider paying certain invoices, but Michael wasn’t content with that. Her reps told the outlet they had “no information on the sexual harassment claim.” It should be noted that the lawsuit has NOT been filed and is now on hold, which could mean both sides are in settlement negotiations.

These jaw-dropping allegations against Mariah come just days after her longtime friend, director/producer Brett Ratner, 48, was accused of rape and sexual misconduct. Olivia Munn, 37, claimed that Brett allegedly masturbated in front of her on the set of his 2004 movie, After the Sunset.

