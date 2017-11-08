Maren Morris & Niall Horan Join Forces For Uplifting CMA Performance Of ‘Seeing Blind’

We’re absolutely blinded by Maren Morris & Niall Horan’s unbelievable duet at the CMA Awards! Get all the details on their stunning performance of ‘Seeing Blind!’

Sometimes, the most unlikely pair make the best companions, and that certainly rings true for country songstress Maren Morris and pop music sensation Niall Horan. The two joined forces for an acoustic-style duet titled “Seeing Blind,” before hitting the road together on Niall’s world tour. Tonight, at the CMA Awards, the song made its live debut and we saw the light. Maren kicked it off with a stripped down version of her hit “I Could Use A Love Song,” and Niall joined in on his guitar. This was before the two broke out into their single “Seeing Blind,” and let me be the first to tell extend the invitation — Niall, you can come back to the CMAs anytime. The two gave off absolute Woodstock vibes, with Maren in a purple bohemian dress, Niall on his acoustic guitar and the two performing on a raised Oriental rug-decorated stage. This is one of the best CMA moments of all-time! We need a Country Crossroads over here, CMT!

Prior to their performance, Maren, who is nominated for the prestigious Female Vocalist Of The Year, gushed about working with Niall to Billboard. “It’s definitely a first for me. When Niall approached me last year about being on ‘Seeing Blind,’ I never saw it exploding the way that it has and getting to debut it on the CMAs!” The “My Church” singer added that the two were geeking out about performing together on the show. “He and I were texting yesterday and we both were just freaking out. It was really cool for me to hear that side from him, because I know he’s a fan of country music, but for him to really show props and understand how much of an honor it is to play on that stage was so refreshing to me,” she told the outlet.

Niall isn’t the only non-country artist at the CMAs tonight! P!nk is also making an appearance following a nomination for her hit with Kenny Chesney, “Setting The World On Fire.” Still, nothing will top Beyonce‘s unreal surprise performance with The Dixie Chicks at last year’s CMAs. I mean, name a more iconic CMA moment — Except maybe Niall and Maren’s performance tonight.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Niall and Maren’s CMA performance of “Seeing Blind?” Let me know!