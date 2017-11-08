Luke Bryan Rocks The CMA Awards Stage With Performance Of ‘Light It Up’

The CMA Awards 2017 were jam-packed with epic performances, including one from the one and only Luke Bryan, who took the stage to sing his hit ‘Light It Up.’

Luke Bryan never disappoints when he takes the stage, and he gave yet another epic performance at the 2017 CMA Awards on Nov. 8. The audience was totally entranced by Luke as he belted out his song, “Light It Up,” off his upcoming album What Makes You Country, which drops on Dec. 8. As always, he looked handsome as ever in an all-black ensemble, and he sounded great, too! Of course, his stunning wife, Caroline Bryan, was in the crowd, and had a huge smile on her face as she watched her man control the room.

This performance isn’t the only big moment for Luke at the show, though — he’s also nominated for Entertainer of the Year, which is the biggest award of the whole night. It’ll be some stiff competition, as Luke’s up against Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban, and all guys are equally deserving of the honor. The 41-year-old actually won Entertainer of the Year in both 2014 and 2015, but lost out to Garth last year, so this will be his chance to reclaim the title!

Despite not releasing an album since 2015’s Kill the Lights, Luke was on the road basically all year, and he’ll keep things going in 2018, with a new string of tour dates already set for the winter and early spring. Let’s not forget that he’ll also be a judge on the American Idol revival, which premieres on March 11, too. Plus, we’re sure to see a LOT of the singer as he continues promotion for the album throughout the rest of this month!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Luke’s performance at the CMA Awards?!