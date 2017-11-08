Little Big Town Performs An Emotional Tribute To Glen Campbell At The CMAs

Little Big Town took the stage at 2017 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 8, and they absolutely brought the house down in emotional way! Their tribute to the late Glen Campbell included a powerful performance of ‘Wichita Lineman’ that is downright haunting.

Little Big Town took the stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the 2017 CMAs, and along with Jimmy Webb, 71, on the keys, the group paid a stirring tribute to American country legend Glen Campbell, 81, who passed away on Aug. 8. Their rendition of “Wichita Lineman” gave us all the feels, and left the audience stunned. This fabulous foursome is always slaying it in their live performances, and this rendition was no exception.

This country quartet was nominated for four CMA Awards: Single of the Year for “Better Man,” Album of the Year for The Breaker, Vocal Group of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “Better Man.” The group went on to win Single of Year for “Better Man” and Vocal Group of the Year. Needles to say, Little Big Town has been crushing it in 2017. Not only did Harry Styles honor the group by performing a cover of the band’s hit song “Girl Crush” for a Spotify Singles session, Little Big Town had a wonderfully colorful performance of “Happy People” at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Apr. 2 that was downright inspiring to watch.

The group skyrocketed to stardom when their song “Better Man” became the number one song on iTunes on Nov. 2, 2016, after Taylor Swift, 27, was revealed as the tune’s songwriter. Check out pics of Little Big Town performing at Tory Gentry’s public memorial service.

Little big town Glen Campbell tribute https://t.co/CzAAKzm5Ub — Jessica McVey (@JessMcVeyMusic) November 9, 2017

