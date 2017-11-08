Lea Michele Stuns In Sexy Beaded Mini Dress At CMA Awards — See Her Look

Lea Michele just owned the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards! The actress turned heads in a beaded mini dress with feathery detail! Check out our CMAs red carpet favorite here!

Lea Michele, 31, has our vote for best dressed at the 2017 Country Music Association Awards! The actress stunned on the red carpet in a a long sleeve fully beaded mini dress with feather detail from Zuhair Murad’s Fall-Winter 2017 Ready-To-Wear Collection. Lea accessorized with gorgeous EF Collection diamonds and rings by Vardui Kara. And, she topped off her look with open-toe black stilettos. We were able to see her flawless face — with a pinkish-nude lip and semi-dark eyes — as her hair was slicked tight to her in a sleek ponytail!

The actress documented her trip to Nashville for country’s biggest night on social media. First, Lea took us to the runway in Twitter video, where she landed in Nashville, and was excited to start getting ready for the red carpet. Next, she headed to her hotel, where she sipped on champagne as her glam squad got her red carpet ready. Finally it was time to hit the red carpet! Lea strutted her stuff through her hotel and you can see the finished product below!

While the pre-show fashion has been nothing short of amazing, we’re looking forward to all of the action that will go down inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Carrie Underwood, 34, and Brad Paisley, 45, are set to host the show together for the 10th consecutive time, and although it’s been a trying time for our great nation, they’ve promised to bring joy and laughter that’s been much needed. And, country fans are very curious to see how many outfit changes Carrie will undergo this year, since she had 11 stunning looks in 2016!

Aside from the diverse fashion, there’s also epic performances and duets on deck! Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Reba McEntire, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Pink, and many stars are set to take country’s biggest stage. Alan Jackson is also set to take the CMA stage [for the 24th time in his career] , and this is a big year for the legendary country crooner. He is a 2017 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee who has received 81 CMA Awards nominations throughout his illustrious career.

As for this year’s collaborations? — Reba McEntire will team with her competitor for Female Vocalist of the Year, Kelsea Ballerini; Former One Direction boy-bander, Niall Horan will make his CMA debut with Maren Morris to perform “Going Blind”. Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts will duet together, as well as Brad Paisley and Kane Brown. Among the presenters are: Karlie Kloss, Lea Michele, Tyler Perry, Brittany Snow and many more! Click here to see all of the 2017 CMA nominations!

