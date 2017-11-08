Kristin Davis Breaks Silence On ‘SATC 3’ After Kim Cattrall Feud: Does She Think A Reboot’s Possible?

Kim Cattrall may have shot down the possibility of returning as Samantha in any future ‘SATC’ project, but Kristin Davis hasn’t given up hope on a reunion. Read what she has to say about a third movie here.

Kim Cattrall, 61, broke everyone’s hearts when she proclaimed she won’t play her Sex And The City character Samantha Jones ever again, crushing any plan to revive the series. There was even a SATC 3 project in the works, and while all of her other co-stars were totally down to come back as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes, Kim single-handedly shut the whole thing down. But does that mean a future reboot will absolutely never happen? Our beloved Charlotte, Kristin Davis, 52, isn’t so sure. “I always have hope,” the actress told ET. She didn’t elaborate any further, so as of right now, “hope” is all we have for bringing back the beloved franchise.

This isn’t the first time Kristin has encouraged fans to keep being optimistic about a reboot. “I’m just grateful. I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other,” she explained to E! News on Oct. 25. “We still…maybe we’ll figure out something to do, I don’t know, it would be great.” It really would be! Get your SATC fix here with fashion from the show that you could still pull off in 2017!

Even though SATC 3 has been cancelled, Kristin appreciates all the enthusiasm fans have expressed over a future project. “I just feel like it’s a positive thing all the way around. I’m sad that we’re not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I’m so grateful for it,” she told E! News. While the actress has kept a cheerful outlook on the cancelled reboot, Kristin may not be happy with the co-star that killed it. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, and Cynthia Nixon, 51, she is reportedly angry at Kim for dropping out, and the three may never speak to her again, according to Life & Style magazine. Whether she’s upset or not at her former co-star though, Kristin clearly doesn’t want us to give up hope on the franchise — she certainly hasn’t!

HollywoodLifers, do you think a Sex And The City 3 is still possible? Let us know below!