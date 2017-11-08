Kim Kardashian’s New App Is Making Dressing Like A Celeb Fun & Easy — How It Works

If you love scrolling through Insta, and seeing stylish outfits on bloggers and celebs, today is your lucky day. Kim Kardashian is making it easier and faster than ever to shop their look!

Kim Kardashian West has been an advisor for the new app Screenshop since it’s very early stages. “It’s not a secret that I love social media and the notion of being able to shop from my feed is something I could only dream about,” she said in a press release. “I’ve been working with the ScreenShop team to help define the concept and shape the user experience for over a year now. I am truly excited to bring it to market.”

Basically, you just screenshot an outfit you love, and it automatically gives you a wide variety of similar options, from a ton of brands. Brands range from high end to more mass, affordable picks. For example, uploading leopard heels provides options from Christian Louboutin ($845), Sam Edelman ($84), Stuart Weitzman ($465) and many more. Clicking on your favorite option will bring you directly to the item’s website to shop it right there! It’s almost TOO easy. This could be dangerous for our bank accounts!

Kim continued to Vogue, “I think this is going to be groundbreaking and so exciting for everyone. Just being able to seamlessly convert any screenshot into an instant digital fashion store — the concept of that is just so fascinating.” Kim has been using the app herself, and says: “I’ve tested Clueless and old Hollywood movies when I was trying to decide what to do for Halloween. I had Marilyn Monroe, Madonna pictures. I would put it in the app and just test it, [and] every time, things came out. It was really fun.”

It works the same for formal gowns and more everyday street wear. You can get it at the App Store.

HollywoodLifers, would you try the Screenshop app?