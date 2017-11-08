Khloe Kardashian: See The Latest Way She’s Covering Her Reported Baby Bump — New Pics

Khloe Kardashian is really going all out to cover up her alleged baby bump. You’ve got to see the crazy new outfit she wore to film ‘KUWTK’ while keeping her belly well-hidden.

Despite several months of rumors, Khloe Kardashian, 33, still hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, and she’s not about to let us in on her news just yet. The reality star is famous for flaunting her amazing curves and flat abs in super tight clothes, so something has to be up as to why she wore a horribly unflattering purple velvet coat on Nov. 8. She was seen shooting KUWTK on a bright sunny day in Santa Monica, and it looked like she was headed to a Prince convention in the unusual garb. The late singer did love him some purple velvet! But hey, if she wanted to hide any signs of a pregnancy, mission accomplished in this baggy robe-like coat.

So far both Khloe and her allegedly pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, 20, have been doing everything they can to hide their bodies when they go out in public. Since they are both so well-known for their love of flaunting their famous figures, this is definitely a tip off that something has been going on since September when the dual pregnancy reports first broke. Khloe wrote the caption “daddy” on a Halloween Snapchat pic of Tristan that had some people thinking that was her confirmation. Yet she’s still been wearing loose hoodies, baggy sweaters and other body-hiding garb ever since. See more pics of Khloe, here.

Mama Kris Jenner, 62, recently hinted that fans are going to have to stay tuned to the family’s reality show this season to get the scoop on what’s going on with the family’s spate of pregnancies. While Kim Kardashian, 36, has confirmed that she and hubby Kanye West, 40, are excepting their third child via surrogate, the other two sister have remained mum on if they’re going to become moms too.

When Kris recently appeared on Ellen, host Ellen DeGenreres, 59, tried SO hard to get details out of her about the family’s new arrivals and the matriarch barely budged. Finally the host said, Well, you’re waiting for your show to do it, I know that,” to which Kris laughed and said “Well, you know, I get 10 percent.” Oh man she’s always the businesswoman. So we’re going to have to keep watching KUWTK for the rest of the season to finally find out about Khloe and Kylie’s alleged new arrivals.

